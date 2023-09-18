Next round of rainfall moves into the Western Slope today

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Upcoming Rainmaker:

Around the afternoon, the first wave of rainfall will swing through the Western Slope. The afternoon is the best chance for Grand Junction to see a few passing showers. Delta and Montrose’s best timing is around the afternoon and evening hours. The mountains will see precipitation starting in the afternoon and continuing into the nighttime.

A look into our next 24 hours:

Aside from the rain, our valleys will sit under partly cloudy skies during the non-rainy periods. Temperatures will remain in the lower 80s for Grand Junction and Delta and, for Montrose and Cortez, the upper 70s. Rainfall occurring in the higher elevations will taper off overnight. Low temperatures by tomorrow morning will sit in the mid to lower 50s for Grand Junction and Delta, while Montrose and Cortez will be in the upper to mid-40s.

The valleys will remain dry throughout the day, sitting under partly cloudy skies for Tuesday. The second round of rainfall for the mountains will start in the afternoon, continue throughout the day, and clear out overnight. Temperatures will barely nudge where they are for Monday, so highs for our four locations will remain relatively the same.

Windy conditions later in the week:

The wind will be the main story as we progress towards Thursday and Friday. Conditions will remain dry, but a shift in the upper levels of the atmosphere will bring strong winds across the state. Wind gusts across the Western Slope will sit between 20-50 miles per hour, depending on location. Higher elevations are likely to receive the strongest gusts compared to the valley. Temperatures will also slowly start falling, and the wind component might make the temperatures feel lower.

