Showstopper Pizza and Bakery: A woman owned food truck in Grand Junction
Showstopper Pizza and Bakery, based in Grand Junction opened in May and serves dishes made with homemade ingredients and local dairy from Olathe
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:26 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Taylor Erby, who owns the food truck, is dedicated to making her business stand out. Showstopper Pizza and Bakery offers a variety of unique pizzas, each made with high-quality ingredients and secret recipes, all based out of Illinois.
