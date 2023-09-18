Sound baths for self care

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - While some prefer some light jogging, journaling, or naps as an act of self care, others are opting for a more spiritual and holistic approach like sound baths and meditation.

According to the owners, Spiral Light Sound and Meditation center has operated for the last two years as a gathering place for people seeking wholeness and connection to their divine essence.

At Sunday’s event, mats lined the floor with pieces of paper for folks to gather thoughts and set their intentions for the sound bath. Before long, the special guest, Sherry Finzer played an assortment of flutes which all sang different melodies that brought warmth to the ears. She also rang several singing bowls which echoed a healing tone through the room. You could feel the vibrations in your body.

“I play a variety of instruments like Gongs, Tibetan bowls, I do singing and chanting. I’m a meditation teacher. So my programs often involve a little meditation, chanting, sometimes a little movement, sometimes a little teaching,” said Jere Friedman, the Caretaker of Spiral Light Sound and Meditation Center.

Friedman says when people leave his programs, they mention feeling better, calmer, and having a sense of inner peace. He says he will never promise physical healing benefits with his events, but some have mentioned migraines going away and sore or hurt body parts feeling better after these events are finished.

