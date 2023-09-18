Telluride’s Via Ferrata to become the first route of its kind to integrate into the U.S. Forest Service

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Telluride has many different attractions, from skiing, biking, and hiking. Still, another route system takes people traversing alongside a mountain, the Via Ferrata, and it is looking to be the first route to integrate into the U.S. Forest Service.

The Telluride Mountain Club, a non-profit organization, has been trying to work with the Forest Service to do the work required by them to integrate the Via Ferrata. The club has been coordinating with the various stakeholders (general public, guide services, USFS) to maintain and preserve the route. Around 2017-2018, a USFS Norwood District Ranger, Matt Zumstein, came up with the idea to integrate the Via Ferrata into the Forest Service inventory of trails. Telluride Mountain Club then took the role of engineering the route. For this to be considered fully integrated, the Forest Service has a specific standard for Via Ferrata based on the International Standard known as the ASTM F24.

In June of 2023, the Forest Service issued a memo stating that if there were certain upgrades to the route, they would adopt the Via Ferrata into the Forest Service. “So right now, what’s happening is the local stakeholders, including the Telluride Mountain Club, are looking at issuing a request for proposal to have an engineer re-engineer the route to meet this different set of standards,” said Todd Rutledge, Director, and Co-Owner of Mountain Trip. The reason for adopting Tellruide’s Via Ferrata is the route’s popularity.

Rutledge states that Telluride Mountain Club is also considering an additional project besides Via Ferrata. The project is known as the Sweeping Trails Program. The program proposal has been going through the National Environmental Policy Act process with the U.S. Forest Service for years. However, the Forest Service is paying more attention to adopting the Via Ferrata at this time than it is to the Sweeping Trails program. For the Telluride Mountain Club, it aligns differently from their submission.

Regardless of the projects, Rutledge states that it will cost quite a significant amount of money for this achievement to happen. Initially, the forest service noted that the entire Via Ferrata route needed redoing, costing $60,000 to $250,000. However, they recently stated that minimal changes would need to be made, bringing the cost down to around $20,000. Even then, it’s still a significant amount of money, and to help cover most of it, Mountain Trip is increasing its donations to the Via Ferrata Sustainability Fund. Previously, it was $5 per person but they have recently expanded this to $10.

“I expect that by the end of next year, we should have engineering and a new design in place. And then there’ll be a pretty expansive fundraising effort to try to raise money to complete the installation of whatever upgrades the engineering calls for,” said Rutledge. He anticipates the entire integration to occur around 2025 to 2026.

If you are looking to book a tour with Mountain Trip to do the Via Ferrata with professionals, you can visit them on their website.

