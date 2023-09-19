58,000 pounds of ground beef recalled for possible E. coli contamination

Thousands of pounds of ground beef has been recalled for possible E. coli contamination.
Thousands of pounds of ground beef has been recalled for possible E. coli contamination.(KULR, fsis.usda.gov via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:18 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - American Food Group, LLC is warning about possible E. coli contamination in 58,000 pounds of its ground beef.

Consumers best know the company’s product as Green Bay Dressed Beef.

The recall comes after a sample batch of beef tested positive for E. coli.

The raw ground beef items were produced on Aug. 14 and shipped to distributors in Georgia, Michigan and Ohio.

Consumers are encouraged to look at the USDA mark of inspection for establishment number 18076. They include beef fine ground 81/19, beef halal fine ground 73/27 and beef fine ground 73/27.

According to the Department of Agriculture, there have not been any reports of illness related to anyone eating the recalled products.

Federal officials say consumers should return the products to the place where they were purchased or throw them out.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitman Park is now closed to the public
Whitman Park is now closed to the public
Lauren Boebert kicked out of a ‘Beetlejuice’ show in Denver
Rep. Lauren Boebert apologizes after getting kicked out of show and falsely denying she vaped
A 36-year-old hunter in North Dakota harvested a large elk in the northeast part of the state...
‘I am in awe’: Hunter harvests giant elk
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
Shelter talks about closure of Whitman Park
Shelter talks about closure of Whitman Park

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at John F. Kennedy International...
LIVE: Biden to exhort world leaders to stand up to Russia, warns not to allow Ukraine ‘to be carved up’
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
United Auto Workers members walk the picket line at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne,...
UAW threatens expanded strikes if there is no progress on contract with automakers by noon Friday
FILE: A Delta Air Lines Plane is photographed while on the runway on July 30, 2023. A Delta...
Delta Air Lines flight lands safely after possible lightning strike