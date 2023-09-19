Colorado Parks and Wildlife finds invasive species in Upper Colorado River Basin

The rusty crayfish was found in Lake Granby in an aquatic sampling back in August 2023.
The rusty crayfish was found in Lake Granby in an aquatic sampling back in August 2023.(Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:48 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife found an invasive species in Lake Granby.

Multiple rusty crayfish were found at Lake Granby during routine aquatic sampling on August 17th.

According to CPW, rusty crayfish have been found west of the continental divide before, but this is the first time they have been found in the Upper Colorado River Basin. Crayfish are not native west of the Continental Divide.

Lake Granby feeds into the Colorado River and having the invasive crayfish in there can pose a threat to the river’s ecosystem.

CPW suspected the crayfish were introduced to the water supply in Colorado by anglers as bait.

All crayfish caught west of the Continental Divide must immediately be killed or returned to the water where they were caught in.

CPW said there are ways people can prevent the introduction of invasive species in Colorado.

  • Only use bait legal in Colorado. Do not bring in live aquatic bait from another state.
  • Do not throw unused bait back into the water.
  • Make sure to clean, drain, and dry all gear and watercraft before going to the next body of water.
  • Do not get rid of any pets or unwanted aquarium plants or animals into a body of water.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitman Park is now closed to the public
Whitman Park is now closed to the public
Lauren Boebert kicked out of a ‘Beetlejuice’ show in Denver
Rep. Lauren Boebert apologizes after getting kicked out of show and falsely denying she vaped
A 36-year-old hunter in North Dakota harvested a large elk in the northeast part of the state...
‘I am in awe’: Hunter harvests giant elk
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
Shelter talks about closure of Whitman Park
Shelter talks about closure of Whitman Park

Latest News

Whitman Park sign on Pitkin Avenue
After one week, how are the houseless reacting to the Whitman Park closure?
FILE - This screen grab from dash camera video provided by the Fort Lupton Police Department...
Former Colorado officer gets probation for putting woman in police vehicle that was hit by a train
FILE - Mount Evans is seen near Idaho Springs, in Colorado's Rocky Mountains, Sept. 10, 2016....
A Colorado mountain tied to an 1864 massacre is renamed Mount Blue Sky
Live to VOD recordings of KKCO's newscasts.
KKCO Daybreak Via Ferrata