Cooler, Autumn-like weather arrives as Summer fades and Autumn arrives

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Summer is winding down, and the weather will reflect the changing season this weekend as the Autumnal Equinox occurs, marking the beginning of Autumn.

Showers End Tonight

The showers and thunderstorms this evening will fade to an end by 8 PM in most areas. The last of any lingering showers and thunderstorms will end by 10 PM. A lot of us won’t get any rain at all this evening.

Autumn-like Weather Arrives This Weekend

The big deal this week is the cooler fall-like air that will invade Western Colorado this weekend. The cooler air arrives on Friday. High temperatures will take a tumble from low-to-mid 80s around Grand Junction through Thursday to low-to-mid 70s Friday through Sunday. Morning lows will drop from low-to-mid 50s this week to mid-40s this weekend, starting Friday night-Saturday morning.

Turning Windy First

The lead up to the temperature drop will be windy as a storm system blows through. That storm system will be starved of moisture, so it’s not likely to bring rain to us. It may become a bigger rain maker after it tracks east of the mountains and finds more abundant moisture over the Plains.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly cloudy with a chance for a couple of stray showers or thunderstorms. We’ll cool from mid-70s at 6 PM to upper 60s at 8 PM, then to mid-60s at 10 PM. Rainy areas can be 3-6 degrees cooler. We’ll begin clearing overnight, becoming clear by sunrise. Low temperatures by morning will be near 52 degrees around Grand Junction, 48 degrees around Montrose, 49 degrees around Delta, and 44 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer. We’ll warm from mid-50s at 7 AM to mid-70s at noon, then to upper 70s and lower 80s by 4 PM. High temperatures will be near 83 degrees around Grand Junction, 78 degrees around Montrose, 82 degrees around Delta, and 75 degrees around Cortez.

