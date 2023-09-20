Professional learning grant dispersed across school district 51

D51 principals draft letter
D51 principals draft letter(KKCO)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:07 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Thousands of dollars are going towards a professional learning grant being dispersed throughout District 51.

The D-51 foundation announced its professional learning grant award totaling over $125-thousand.

The money has been given to 311 staff members for professional learning across the district.

Angela Christensen, the executive director for the school district 51 foundation said she was looking forward to using the grant money in unique ways.

“Some of the things we are excited to fund in this round is Reading in the Rockies, the Latina Leadership Conference, as well as the Midwest Band Conference.” Christensen said, “This time we were also able to fund some of the thespian leadership conferences that two of our teachers where very interested in taking.”

The D-51 foundation uses proceeds from its white iced celebration and other fundraising efforts to fund specific needs throughout the school district.

This year, fundraising dollars will be used to purchase technology for students, professional learning for staff, and resources for student and staff wellness.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitman Park is now closed to the public
Whitman Park is now closed to the public
Lauren Boebert kicked out of a ‘Beetlejuice’ show in Denver
Rep. Lauren Boebert apologizes after getting kicked out of show and falsely denying she vaped
A 36-year-old hunter in North Dakota harvested a large elk in the northeast part of the state...
‘I am in awe’: Hunter harvests giant elk
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
Melvin Emde was arrested after Sheriff Greg Champagne says he faked his own drowning to evade...
Missing kayaker found alive after faking his own death to avoid child rape charges, sheriff says

Latest News

Staircase inside the new Grand Junction High School during construction
BOE discusses new Integrated Health Center at GJHS
The move comes after the Catholic diocese is holding firm about its policy to not teach LGBTQ...
Denver Archdiocese pushes for universal pre-school program ahead of court appearance
Rep. Lauren Boebert seen getting escorted through the lobby of the Buell Theater
Group calls for ethics investigation into Boebert
Meals on wheels mesa county
Meals on Wheels Mesa County gets huge donation after funding cuts