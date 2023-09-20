Showers possible Wednesday, then cooler Fall-like weather arrives Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ve made some changes to our forecast for Wednesday. The changes include a chance for a few showers or thunderstorms.

Spotty Showers Possible Wednesday

A storm system approaching late this week is increasing the wind from southwest up above the ground. That’s feeding some humidity that is turning out to be a bit more than anticipated. It’s enough that clouds will likely increase more on Wednesday. A few showers are possible from those thicker clouds. It’s unlikely that we all will get rain, but know that spotty to scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be around Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Cooler, Autumn-Like Weather Arrives Friday

The bigger story this week is still the sharp temperature drop likely this weekend. High temperatures around Grand Junction will drop about ten degrees from low-to-mid 80s on Wednesday and Thursday to low-to-mid 70s on Friday and through this weekend. Mornings will turn colder, too. Low temperatures will drop from low-to-mid 50s to mid-40s around Grand Junction. The rest of the area will cool similarly, but Grand Junction will be the warmest. Other areas can be 5-10 degrees cooler. That means lows in the 30s for some of us.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy with a small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. We’ll cool from upper 70s at 6 PM to upper 60s at 8 PM, then to middle 60s at 10 PM. We’ll become mostly clear overnight. Low temperatures by morning will be near 53 degrees around Grand Junction, 48 degrees around Montrose, 50 degrees around Delta, and 42 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will start sunny. Clouds will increase. High temperatures will be near 84 degrees around Grand Junction, 79 degrees around Montrose, 83 degrees around Delta, and 78 degrees around Cortez.

