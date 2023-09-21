Colorado experiencing worst West Nile virus outbreak in U.S.

By Cristian Sida
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:31 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado is experiencing the worst West Nile virus outbreak in the nation. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, so far in Colorado, 21 people have died, 225 people are experiencing neurological symptoms, and 232 people are requiring hospitalization.

Larimer, Boulder and Weld counties have the highest counts of the virus. Experts say 80% of people who are infected never have symptoms.

Experts recommend draining standing water, putting screens on windows, using bug spray, and wearing long-sleeved shirts.

