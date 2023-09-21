Community talks about closing of Whitman Park

Whitman Park
Whitman Park(KKCO/KJCT)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:46 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The closure of Whitman Park has shed light on discussions of homelessness. Protests and outrage combined for a tough two weeks for the City of Grand Junction.

On Thursday, city leaders listened to residents and a coalition of organizations voice their thoughts and concerns about the closing of the park, which is the hang-out spot for several of the city’s homeless population.

Beverly Lampley, Grand Valley Catholic Outreach’s director, cites the meeting as important because it shows the way the community comes together to deal with tough issues. “I’ve talked to some of them, I expect some negative comments about what’s going on. I expect to hear some good ideas.”

