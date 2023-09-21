Gusty wind likely again Friday

Wind gusts of 25-30 mph are likely again on Friday.
Wind gusts of 25-30 mph are likely again on Friday.(KKCO)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:14 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A gusty Friday will follow our gusty Thursday across Western Colorado.

Another Day of Wind

Wind gusts have mostly held to the 25-30 mph range, but a couple of areas clocked wind gusts at just over 30 mph on Thursday afternoon. Wind will diminish through 10 PM, but gusts up to 15 mph are possible overnight. Wind gusts will quickly increase from 10-15 mph at 7 AM Friday to 15-25 mph by noon. They’ll get as high as 25-30 mph with locally higher gusts before the wind begin diminishing. Gusts of 15-20 mph are likely at 10 PM, and some localized gusts up to 30 mph are possible.

Weather This Weekend

This weekend will be calmer and bright beneath abundant sunshine. Saturday may start cloudy, but the clouds will clear so the sun can come out. Saturday morning will be chilly with low temperatures in the low-to-mid 40s. The afternoon will warm into the low-to-mid 70s. Sunday starts warming. The morning will still be chilly with lows in the low-to-mid 40s. The typically-cooler areas may briefly cool into the upper 30s. The afternoon highs will be in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. Wind will diminish through about 10 PM, but gusts to around 15 mph are possible overnight. We’ll cool from upper 70s at 6 PM to lower 70s at 8 PM, then to middle 60s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 54 degrees around Grand Junction, 49 degrees around Montrose, 51 degrees around Delta, and 41 degrees around Cortez. Wind gusts of 25-30 mph are likely again on Friday afternoon and evening. The day will start sunny. More clouds will dim the sky a bit in the afternoon, but sun will still shine through. High temperatures will be near 79 degrees around Grand Junction, 76 degrees around Montrose, 78 degrees around Delta, and 75 degrees around Cortez.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Boebert kicked out of a ‘Beetlejuice’ show in Denver
Rep. Lauren Boebert apologizes after getting kicked out of show and falsely denying she vaped
Rep. Lauren Boebert seen getting escorted through the lobby of the Buell Theater
Group calls for ethics investigation into Rep. Boebert for “lewd behavior in public”
A 36-year-old hunter in North Dakota harvested a large elk in the northeast part of the state...
‘I am in awe’: Hunter harvests giant elk
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with traumatic injury rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon, officials say
Melvin Emde was arrested after Sheriff Greg Champagne says he faked his own drowning to evade...
Missing kayaker found alive after faking his own death to avoid child rape charges, sheriff says

Latest News

KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday
The wind returns as temperatures slowly fall
Live to VOD recordings of KKCO's newscasts.
KKCO Daybreak Weather Forecast September 21, 2023
Wind gusts up to 25-30 mph are possible Thursday and Friday as a strong storm system tracks...
First Alert Weather -- Forecast for Wednesday 9.20.23
Wind gusts up to 25-30 mph are possible Thursday and Friday as a strong storm system tracks...
Approaching storm system will bring wind, but we’ll stay dry