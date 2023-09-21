Maverick Athletes visit Tope Elementary School

By KKCO Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:12 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Student Athletes from Colorado Mesa University paid a visit to Tope Elementary School.

Students at Tope Elementary Eagles heard from Maverick Athletes about topics such as life on campus and the programs the athletes are involved with. As well as an appearance by the CMU mascot Rowdy.

“It’s about engaging in the community, getting together with these kids, really get them involved. Really we want these kids to end up going to CMU, end up being on all of our athletics teams. So it’s really just about making Eagles into Mavericks,” Maverick Softball Catcher Ally Distler said.

According to Colorado Mesa University, the visit to Tope Elementary is part of a bigger initiative to teach younger students the value of higher education.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Boebert kicked out of a ‘Beetlejuice’ show in Denver
Rep. Lauren Boebert apologizes after getting kicked out of show and falsely denying she vaped
Rep. Lauren Boebert seen getting escorted through the lobby of the Buell Theater
Group calls for ethics investigation into Rep. Boebert for “lewd behavior in public”
A 36-year-old hunter in North Dakota harvested a large elk in the northeast part of the state...
‘I am in awe’: Hunter harvests giant elk
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with traumatic injury rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon, officials say
Melvin Emde was arrested after Sheriff Greg Champagne says he faked his own drowning to evade...
Missing kayaker found alive after faking his own death to avoid child rape charges, sheriff says

Latest News

County grows sunflower patch decoy to keep influencers off farms
County grows sunflower patch decoy to keep influencers off farms
Colorado searching for wolves in places outside of management plan
Colorado searching for wolves in places outside of management plan
FILE - A makeshift memorial stands at a site across the street from where Elijah McClain was...
Bodycam footage of Elijah McClain’s death presented in trial of 2 officers charged with homicide
FILE — Alaska Moose in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska, Photo Date: 2010
Moose charges, headbutts and stomps on woman who was walking her dog on wooded trail in Colorado