The wind returns as temperatures slowly fall

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Windy conditions return:

The winds will kick up around the Western Slope on Thursday and Friday. The valleys will experience wind gusts reaching around 25-30 miles per hour. Wind gusts can go as high as 40 miles per hour for the higher elevations. These ranges vary on location, and not everywhere will experience the highest wind gusts.

Fall temperatures arriving soon:

Our Thursday starts the next cooling trend across the Western Slope. Temperatures will continue to fall leading into the start of the weekend, where temperatures across the Western Slope at all locations will be the lowest this week. In Grand Junction and Delta, temperatures will remain mid-70s, while Cortez and Montrose will sit in the lower 70s.

Color Weekend at Powderhorn:

Powderhorn Mountain Resort will be hosting its annual Color Weekend for people to soak in the changing of the leaves at the resort. The event is at Powderhorn on Saturday and Sunday, September 23-24. Temperatures at Powderhorn will sit lower than Grand Junction’s, hanging around the upper 60s as the high.

Reservations are required beforehand, and you can book your day and time slot by visiting their website.

Our next 24 hours:

Throughout our Thursday across the Western Slope, conditions will remain dry with plenty of sunshine. The winds will be the main story for our Thursday, with wind gusts reaching up to 30 miles per hour in the valleys. Temperatures today also begin the next cooldown. In Grand Junction and Delta, temperatures will remain in the lower 80s, and for Cortez and Montrose, the upper 70s.

Clear skies will occur overnight, leading to chilly Friday morning temperatures. Low temperatures will sit in the mid-50s in Grand Junction, lower 50s in Delta and Montrose, and Cortez, the lower 40s.

We will continue to see similar conditions for our Friday for Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. Cortez’s sky cover will remain partly cloudy, with dry conditions. Temperatures for Friday will sit in the upper to mid-70s for all four locations.

