Colorado’s Attorney General makes settlement with major hotel chain

By Hannah Hickman
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:49 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado’s Attorney General Phil Weiser reached a settlement with hotel chains over hidden fees.

The company Choice Hotels International Inc. agreed to inform customers of room rates and other charges after it failed to do so.

An investigation found the company misrepresented room rates, mandatory fees and the total price in its advertising to consumers for name brand affiliated hotels.

The company owns several hotel brands including Radisson, Country Inn & Suites, Comfort Suites, EconoLodge, and Roadway Inn.

The states’ investigation found hotels used a method called drip pricing. Drip pricing gradually disclosed fees to customers-a practice AG Weiser found to be deceptive and a violation of the Colorado Consumer Protection Act.

Aside from requiring fees be displayed to customers in an accurate manner, the settlement also stipulated Choice Hotels is required to provide accurate pricing information to online travel agencies and other third parties that offer reservations at Choice Hotels.

