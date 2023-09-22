Fire near Utah-Colorado border ignited Thursday

Firefighters report the ignition is within a conservation area near the state border.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:17 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The scene Thursday near the Utah-Colorado state line was swathed in smoke as a wildfire burned through the high desert.

The now-named Border Fire was burning west of the Westwater boat launch, within the McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area. As of the most recent update issued Thursday night, the fire reached 1,195 acres and required more crews for perimeter patrols and mop-up over the evening and into Friday morning. Aircraft were also deployed alongside engines and fire crews.

The fire is estimated to be at about 20 percent containment, according to firefighting crews.

Mesa County is still under stage 1 fire restrictions implemented in July, barring the following:

  • Personal use of all fireworks
  • Any fire or campfire outside of a permanent fire grate in a developed area
  • Smoking outside of an enclosed vehicle or building, outside a developed recreation site, or in an area with combustible material within six feet
  • Operating any internal combustion engines, like a chainsaw, without a spark-arresting device.
  • Welding in an area that has not been cleared at least 10 feet in diameter. A fire extinguisher is also required.
  • Target shooting with explosive targets

