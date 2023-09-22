Fruita Soccer rallies to take down Grand Junction

By Garrett Brown
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:12 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Fruita Monument Wildcats Boy’s Soccer Team overcame an early deficit to take down the Grand Junction Tigers at a final of 3-1 snapping a four-game losing streak.

The Tigers scored the first goal of the game off of a penalty kick by Sophomore Forward Luis Mendez.

Mendez’s goal would prove to be the lone goal of the first half.

Second half the Wildcats stormed back, scoring three and shutting out the Tigers, completing the three to one comeback.

Both teams will take on the Central Warriors for their next match, the Warriors will be coming off a 1-0 loss to the Eagle Valley Devils.

