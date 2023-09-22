Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Quartz!

Quartz, a 5-year-old female yellow and cream lab mix, is seeking her forever home
By Melissa Wright
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:23 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Quartz is an adult Labrador Retriever with a lively and enthusiastic personality. She adores spending time with her family and enjoys cuddling, belly rubs, walks, and treats. She is a smart dog who knows the basic commands such as sit and down, and she is eager to learn more. Quartz is friendly and gets along well with adults, children, and other dogs.

Grand River Pet of the Week: Meet Quartz
Grand River Pet of the Week: Meet Quartz

Adoptable NOW and at our event:

Dillards Grand Junction

2424 Highway 6 And 50, Grand Junction, CO 81505

Sat 9/23/23 from 10am-12:30pm

Dog adoption fee: $160 CASH only please

Seriously interested in adopting a Grand Rivers Humane cat or dog?

Complete adoption application at

https://grandrivershumane.org/adoption-application/ or

Call 970-644-0575

URGENT need CAT and DOG FOSTERS!

Grand Rivers Humane invites you to be a cat or dog foster - fostering saves lives. Nationally & locally, the number of adoptable dogs are up and adoptions are down. Mesa County Animal Services is currently over capacity! We will provide supplies needed, food etc and any needed medical care. Please complete our foster application and we will contact you!

https://grandrivershumane.org/foster-application/

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Boebert kicked out of a ‘Beetlejuice’ show in Denver
Rep. Lauren Boebert apologizes after getting kicked out of show and falsely denying she vaped
Rep. Lauren Boebert seen getting escorted through the lobby of the Buell Theater
Group calls for ethics investigation into Rep. Boebert for “lewd behavior in public”
A 36-year-old hunter in North Dakota harvested a large elk in the northeast part of the state...
‘I am in awe’: Hunter harvests giant elk
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with traumatic injury rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon, officials say
Melvin Emde was arrested after Sheriff Greg Champagne says he faked his own drowning to evade...
Missing kayaker found alive after faking his own death to avoid child rape charges, sheriff says

Latest News

Grand River Pet of the Week: Meet Quartz
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Quartz!
Fruita Soccer rallies to take down Grand Junction
Fruita Soccer rallies to take down Grand Junction
Maverick Volleyball looks to continue undefeated streak against tough conference foes
Maverick Volleyball looks to continue undefeated streak against tough conference foes
Enochs lake
Enochs lake will be up for sale in october