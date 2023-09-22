InvestigateTV+ Season 1; Episode 10

Hospital screenings for newborns aren't the same across the country and the disparity can be deadly. Plus, strange finds from airport security checkpoints.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:58 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+: thousands of people are accidentally declared dead by the government each year. We uncover the simple mistake that can upend entire lives. Plus, heel prick tests catch rare diseases in thousands of babies each year but our investigation finds some states are worried they can’t meet demand for newborn screenings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Boebert kicked out of a ‘Beetlejuice’ show in Denver
Rep. Lauren Boebert apologizes after getting kicked out of show and falsely denying she vaped
Rep. Lauren Boebert seen getting escorted through the lobby of the Buell Theater
Group calls for ethics investigation into Rep. Boebert for “lewd behavior in public”
A 36-year-old hunter in North Dakota harvested a large elk in the northeast part of the state...
‘I am in awe’: Hunter harvests giant elk
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with traumatic injury rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon, officials say
Melvin Emde was arrested after Sheriff Greg Champagne says he faked his own drowning to evade...
Missing kayaker found alive after faking his own death to avoid child rape charges, sheriff says

Latest News

Grand River Pet of the Week: Meet Quartz
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Quartz!
Fruita Soccer rallies to take down Grand Junction
Fruita Soccer rallies to take down Grand Junction
Maverick Volleyball looks to continue undefeated streak against tough conference foes
Maverick Volleyball looks to continue undefeated streak against tough conference foes
Enochs lake
Enochs lake will be up for sale in october
The company Choice Hotels International Inc. agreed to inform customers of room rates and other...
Colorado’s Attorney General makes settlement with major hotel chain