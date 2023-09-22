Police credit Louisville Cardinals players for help in rescue of overturned car near stadium

The driver sustained minor injuries in the accident, police stated.
The driver sustained minor injuries in the accident, police stated.(Louisville Metro Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:20 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville Metro police thanked Cardinals football players on social media on Thursday for coming “to the rescue” in helping right a flipped vehicle in an accident this week near their L&N Stadium home field.

A video posted by LMPD’s verified account on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows a vehicle traveling through the intersection of Central and Floyd avenues by the stadium’s southeast corner on Monday afternoon. The video blurs the crash but shows at least five Cardinals players and another motorist flipping the wrecked vehicle from the driver’s side back onto its wheels before first responders arrived.

The driver sustained minor injuries in the accident but will be OK, the LMPD video stated. It did not identify the Louisville players who helped in the rescue, although football spokesperson Rocco Gasparro said junior wide receiver Jadon Thompson, a Cincinnati transfer, was one of them.

The LMPD video began with a picture of the throwback Cardinals football logo and ended with a graphic that said, “TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK.” Louisville Football tweeted the video and posted, “Proud of our guys & thankful everyone is okay!”

The Cardinals (3-0) host Boston College (1-2) in an Atlantic Coast Conference game on Saturday.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Boebert kicked out of a ‘Beetlejuice’ show in Denver
Rep. Lauren Boebert apologizes after getting kicked out of show and falsely denying she vaped
Rep. Lauren Boebert seen getting escorted through the lobby of the Buell Theater
Group calls for ethics investigation into Rep. Boebert for “lewd behavior in public”
A 36-year-old hunter in North Dakota harvested a large elk in the northeast part of the state...
‘I am in awe’: Hunter harvests giant elk
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with traumatic injury rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon, officials say
Melvin Emde was arrested after Sheriff Greg Champagne says he faked his own drowning to evade...
Missing kayaker found alive after faking his own death to avoid child rape charges, sheriff says

Latest News

Fruita Soccer rallies to take down Grand Junction
Fruita Soccer rallies to take down Grand Junction
Maverick Volleyball looks to continue undefeated streak against tough conference foes
Maverick Volleyball looks to continue undefeated streak against tough conference foes
Tommy Boyd was taken into custody without incident at a Dierbergs grocery store, officials said.
Authorities capture ‘dangerous’ inmate who escaped custody at hospital in St. Louis
FILE - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services building is seen, April 5, 2009, in...
Medicaid coverage restored to about a half-million people after computer errors in many states