Wind calms, then we turn cooler for the start of Autumn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A windy end of our week will be followed by a cooler, more Autumn-like weekend. The Autumnal Equinox happens on Saturday, marking the official beginning of Autumn, so that cooler weather is right on time.

Wind Diminishes Tonight

Wind gusts this afternoon have been in the 25-30 mph range. The wind gusts will diminish through about 9-10 PM, then the rest of tonight will be calm and we’ll be finished with the gusty wind for this round.

The Weather Setup

A strong storm system over the Interior Pacific Northwest hasn’t moved for a couple of days. That has been the cause of the wind. That storm system is finally moving - tracking eastward. It will pass north of us, taking rain and mountain snow through Wyoming and Montana. All we get is the wind that we’ve already had. That affect on our area is ending tonight before cooler weather is pushed into Colorado around the back of that storm system.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly cloudy with wind gusts of 20-30 mph through about 10 PM. We’ll cool from upper 70s at 6 PM to near 70 degrees at 8 PM, then to mid-60s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be near 47 degrees around Grand Junction, 43 degrees around Montrose, 44 degrees around Delta, and 39 degrees around Cortez. Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High temperatures will be near 75 degree around Grand Junction, 72 degrees around Montrose, 75 degrees around Delta, and 72 degrees around Cortez.

The Rest of This Weekend

Sunday will be sunny, bright, and a little warmer. The morning low temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 40s. The afternoon will warm into the mid-to-upper 70s - 80 degrees can happen on some of our backyard thermometers.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.