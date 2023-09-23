Friday Night Blitz Week Five

Editor’s Note: This Article will be updated as score changes are reported.
Friday Night Blitz
Friday Night Blitz(KKCO/KJCT)
By Garrett Brown
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:13 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’re in the middle of high school football season, with a couple teams looking to remain unbeaten this week on the Western Slope.

Scoring Updates can be found below and tune in to the Friday Night Blitz for highlights and recap after The 10.

Central Warriors 35 Glenwood Springs Demons 8, - 3rd Quarter

Montrose Red Hawks 16, Lutheran Lions 7, - Halftime

Delta Panthers 35, The Academy Wildcats 0, - 1st Quarter

Rifle Bears 28, Brush Beetdiggers 14, - 4th Quarter

Fruita Monument Wildcats 43, Bear Creek Bears 27, - 1st Quarter

Palisade Bulldogs 6, Golden Demons 17, - Halftime

Grand Junction Tigers 13, Overland Trailblazers 21, - Final

