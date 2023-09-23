Friday Night Blitz Week Five
Editor’s Note: This Article will be updated as score changes are reported.
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:13 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’re in the middle of high school football season, with a couple teams looking to remain unbeaten this week on the Western Slope.
Scoring Updates can be found below and tune in to the Friday Night Blitz for highlights and recap after The 10.
Central Warriors 35 Glenwood Springs Demons 8, - 3rd Quarter
Montrose Red Hawks 16, Lutheran Lions 7, - Halftime
Delta Panthers 35, The Academy Wildcats 0, - 1st Quarter
Rifle Bears 28, Brush Beetdiggers 14, - 4th Quarter
Fruita Monument Wildcats 43, Bear Creek Bears 27, - 1st Quarter
Palisade Bulldogs 6, Golden Demons 17, - Halftime
Grand Junction Tigers 13, Overland Trailblazers 21, - Final
