Paonia building receives historic preservation grant

Blue Sage
Blue Sage(KKCO/KJCT)
By Kyrsten McBrayer
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:37 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Eight historic properties in Colorado are receiving up to $120 thousand in grant funding to begin preservation projects in rural towns. On property in Paonia is on that list. What used to be the historic Curtis Hardware building, is now the Blue Sage. A multi purpose space with a focus on being a center for the arts.

Built in 1902, the charming two story downtown storefront operated as the Curtis Hardware Company until 1987. However, 28 years ago a dance company worked with the close-knit community of Paonia and raised the funds to purchase the historic property. Throughout the years, it’s retained it’s personality. Including a functional old elevator pulled by a rope system to get to the second floor loft. That’s where the old owners, the Curtis’, lived.

Both stories in this building hold secrets of the past, as Blue Sage maintained the original hardwood floors, brick interior walls, and aluminum molding from the first installation. The exterior is layered with tin, which Debra Muzikar, the Executive Director of Blue Sage, says landed the building it’s recognition on the Colorado Historic Register ten years ago.

The only issue is getting the roof replaced. Thanks to the grant, Muzikar says they will begin that project soon.

Most of the eight properties to receive the grant are looking at major repairs like roofing, structural work, and windows. The Colorado Preservation Inc says the National Park Service announced the grant award recipients on September 20th.

Muzikar says Blue Sage loves operating and caring for such a landmark space and passing along the history and stories to visitors that come to explore the town.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Boebert kicked out of a ‘Beetlejuice’ show in Denver
Rep. Lauren Boebert apologizes after getting kicked out of show and falsely denying she vaped
Rep. Lauren Boebert seen getting escorted through the lobby of the Buell Theater
Group calls for ethics investigation into Rep. Boebert for “lewd behavior in public”
A 36-year-old hunter in North Dakota harvested a large elk in the northeast part of the state...
‘I am in awe’: Hunter harvests giant elk
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with traumatic injury rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon, officials say
Melvin Emde was arrested after Sheriff Greg Champagne says he faked his own drowning to evade...
Missing kayaker found alive after faking his own death to avoid child rape charges, sheriff says

Latest News

Friday Night Blitz
Friday Night Blitz Week Five
Roice-Hurst Pets of the Week!
Roice-Hurst Pets of the Week: Meet Nova and Patches!
Roice-Hurst Pets of the Week
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Taz!
Fire near Utah-Colorado border ignited Thursday
Fire near Utah-Colorado border ignited Thursday