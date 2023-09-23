Paonia building receives historic preservation grant

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Eight historic properties in Colorado are receiving up to $120 thousand in grant funding to begin preservation projects in rural towns. On property in Paonia is on that list. What used to be the historic Curtis Hardware building, is now the Blue Sage. A multi purpose space with a focus on being a center for the arts.

Built in 1902, the charming two story downtown storefront operated as the Curtis Hardware Company until 1987. However, 28 years ago a dance company worked with the close-knit community of Paonia and raised the funds to purchase the historic property. Throughout the years, it’s retained it’s personality. Including a functional old elevator pulled by a rope system to get to the second floor loft. That’s where the old owners, the Curtis’, lived.

Both stories in this building hold secrets of the past, as Blue Sage maintained the original hardwood floors, brick interior walls, and aluminum molding from the first installation. The exterior is layered with tin, which Debra Muzikar, the Executive Director of Blue Sage, says landed the building it’s recognition on the Colorado Historic Register ten years ago.

The only issue is getting the roof replaced. Thanks to the grant, Muzikar says they will begin that project soon.

Most of the eight properties to receive the grant are looking at major repairs like roofing, structural work, and windows. The Colorado Preservation Inc says the National Park Service announced the grant award recipients on September 20th.

Muzikar says Blue Sage loves operating and caring for such a landmark space and passing along the history and stories to visitors that come to explore the town.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.