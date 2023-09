GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Taz is an 8-year-old handsome cat who has spent most of his life outdoors. However, he is now looking for a new environment. This friendly fellow appears to get along well with children and other cats. He is a calm and collected cat that will give you your space, but he always welcomes a few head scratches!

