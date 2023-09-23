Roice-Hurst Pets of the Week: Meet Nova and Patches!

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Nova is an adorable and energetic one-year-old pup with a personality that will keep you entertained! Nova would be best suited in a home that is patient and active. However, please remember that she is not fond of young children.

Roice-Hurst Pets of the Week! (Roice Hurst Humane Society)

Patches, a 16-year-old senior cat who is looking for a peaceful and loving forever home to spend her golden years in. This grandma kitty has seen and experienced a lot in her long life, and now she just wants to relax and enjoy her days basking in the warmth of the sun. If you’re looking for a calm and quiet companion to share your home with, Patches might just be the perfect match for you.

Roice-Hurst Pets of the Week (Roice Hurst Humane Society)

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.