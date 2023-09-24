Durango man is the 1st American in over a decade to win a Grand Tour race

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - 29 Year old cyclist from Durango wins a Grand Tour race title in Spain.

Sepp Kuss, an American professional cyclist from Durango, Colorado, rides for Team Jumbo-Visma and the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) World Team.

Kuss won the Spanish Vuelta this past week, Sept. 17th, joining arms with his teammate as they crossed the finish line. The last American cyclist to win one of the Grand Tour events was Chris Horner in 2013. The Grand Tour cycling races include the Giro d’Italia, the Tour de France, and the Vuelta a España (Spanish Vuelta).

The Spanish Vuelta ran from August 26th to September 17th this year and contains 21 stages in total, covering a total distances of 3153.8 kilometers. More information on the Spanish Vuelta routes can be found here.

