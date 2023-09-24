Late-Summer warmth returns, ending our test taste of Autumn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Cool mornings will gradually become less cool while warm afternoons gradually become a little warmer this week.

Taste Test of Autumn Chill

Temperatures bottomed out in the lower 40s across the Western Slope Sunday morning. The low at Grand Junction of 42 degrees was the coldest we’ve been since May 6. Monday morning will be in the mid-to-upper 40s, so we’ll be cool again - just not quite as cool.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. Sunset is at 7:08 PM. We’ll cool from upper 70s at 6 PM to upper 60s at 8 PM, then to lower 60s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 47 degrees around Grand Junction, 44 degrees around Montrose, 45 degrees around Delta, and 37 degrees around Cortez. Monday will be sunny and a little warmer. Sunrise is at 7:03 AM. We’ll warm from upper 40s at 7 AM to lower 70s at noon, then to lower 80s at 4 PM. High temperatures will be near 82 degrees around Grand Junction, 79 degrees around Montrose, 82 degrees around Delta, and 80 degrees around Cortez.

Looking Ahead

We need rain. There’s no promise for any rain this week. Sun will be bright, so the weather is good for you to get out in the garden. You’ll need to water since there’s no rain to take care of that for you. We’ll spend much of the week with highs in the low-to-mid 80s. Lows will generally be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.