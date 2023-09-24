Maverick Football loses back and fourth game to Black Hills State

By Garrett Brown
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 7:44 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Mesa Mavericks Football Team has a two-game winning streak snapped at home to the Black Hills State Yellow Jackets at a final of 25-23.

The lead changed four times in the fourth quarter, including the Yellow Jackets taking the lead with just one second of play left, following a 50-yard field goal by Black Hills State Sophomore Kicker Coleman Chapman. Chapman connected on four field goals and a PAT, with his only miss coming on a blocked PAT by Maverick Junior Defensive Back JaCari Williams.

After the Mavericks scored the first points of the game, off a 84-yard touchdown pass from Junior Quarterback Gavin Herberg to Redshirt Junior Receiver Kennan Brown, Black Hills State responded with a 48-yard field goal from Chapman. No team lead by more than five points for the entirety of the game after that.

“Ultimately it comes down to playing smarter football, understanding the situation we’re in and there’s going to be, you know, five to six different scenarios throughout that whole game that lead up to us not being able to pull this one off and it’s a good football team you know? Coach Breske does a good job. But a team I feel we were better than in a lot of ways. But when you give a good team opportunities they’re going to hang around. They we’re able to put it through the uprights there at the end of the game, and congratulations to them for that,” Maverick Head Coach Miles Kochevar said post-game.

CMU’s record is at .500 at 2-2 so far this season.

Up next for the Mavs is a in-state rival , Western Colorado on the road.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Lauren Boebert seen getting escorted through the lobby of the Buell Theater
Group calls for ethics investigation into Rep. Boebert for “lewd behavior in public”
Lauren Boebert kicked out of a ‘Beetlejuice’ show in Denver
Rep. Lauren Boebert apologizes after getting kicked out of show and falsely denying she vaped
A 36-year-old hunter in North Dakota harvested a large elk in the northeast part of the state...
‘I am in awe’: Hunter harvests giant elk
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with traumatic injury rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon, officials say
Melvin Emde was arrested after Sheriff Greg Champagne says he faked his own drowning to evade...
Missing kayaker found alive after faking his own death to avoid child rape charges, sheriff says

Latest News

Maverick Football loses back and fourth game to Black Hills State
Oregon running back Noah Whittington (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Colorado...
Bo Nix, No. 10 Oregon slam brakes on Coach Prime’s ‘Cinderella story’ with a 42-6 rout of Colorado
CMU DIVERSITY PACKAGE - clipped version
CMU DIVERSITY PACKAGE - clipped version
CMU DIVERSITY PACKAGE