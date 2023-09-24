Senator Bennet pushes for the Tim Hart Wildland Firefighter Pay and Classification Act

Michael Bennet held a roundtable discussion with firefighters regarding pay cuts and what solutions could be an option in the future.
By Aiga Petelo and Cristian Sida
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 8:58 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Federal wildland firefighters across the country are facing massive pay cuts due to federal funding running out.

Senator Michael Bennet stopped in Grand Junction Friday, sitting down with firefighters who are feeling the stress and strain that comes from the pay cuts in federal funding.

Senator Bennet wants to ensure that wildland firefighters don’t experience pay cuts, pushing to pass the Tim Hart Wildland Firefighter Pay and Classification Act which would serve as a long-term solution that provides comprehensive benefits for wildland firefighters and raises pay. Not only will the legislation provide a greater base pay but will also include mental health resources.

The bill is named in honor of Tim Hart, a smokejumper from Cody, Wyoming, who tragically lost his life while battling the Eicks fire in New Mexico.

“in many cases doubled the pay or almost doubled the pay of wildland firefighters who have been working for decades, on behalf of the the taxpayers of this country on behalf of the United States, in incredibly dangerous jobs, who had never been paid what they should have been paid. So part of what we’re trying to do is make sure that they continue to get paid.” says Bennet.

Thousands of Federal Wildland Firefighters could walk off the job by the end of the month unless Congress intervenes to prevent the 50% pay cut.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Lauren Boebert seen getting escorted through the lobby of the Buell Theater
Group calls for ethics investigation into Rep. Boebert for “lewd behavior in public”
Lauren Boebert kicked out of a ‘Beetlejuice’ show in Denver
Rep. Lauren Boebert apologizes after getting kicked out of show and falsely denying she vaped
A 36-year-old hunter in North Dakota harvested a large elk in the northeast part of the state...
‘I am in awe’: Hunter harvests giant elk
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with traumatic injury rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon, officials say
Melvin Emde was arrested after Sheriff Greg Champagne says he faked his own drowning to evade...
Missing kayaker found alive after faking his own death to avoid child rape charges, sheriff says

Latest News

Maverick Football loses back and fourth game to Black Hills State
Maverick Football loses back and fourth game to Black Hills State
Maverick Football loses back and fourth game to Black Hills State
Oregon running back Noah Whittington (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Colorado...
Bo Nix, No. 10 Oregon slam brakes on Coach Prime’s ‘Cinderella story’ with a 42-6 rout of Colorado
CMU DIVERSITY PACKAGE - clipped version
CMU DIVERSITY PACKAGE - clipped version