Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl in Texas
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:13 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl in north Texas.
Aylin Umanzor-Carcamo, 3, was last seen at 5 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Springvale Drive in Farmers Branch.
She is described as 3 feet tall and 40 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, with a birthmark on the left side of the stomach and left leg.
She was last seen wearing a white shirt and polka-dot pants.
Anyone with information is to call (972) 484-3620.
Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.