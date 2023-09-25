Late summer temperatures return but fall-like temperatures not far behind

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Our next 24 hours:

High pressure will hang over the state today, translating to clear skies across Colorado. However, hazy skies are possible with the Cow Creek Prescribe burn, 25 miles southwest of Grand Junction. Temperatures will remain in the lower 80s for Grand Junction, Delta, and Cortez, with Montrose having a high in the upper 70s. Overnight, clear skies will be present leading into the following day.

For Tuesday, low temperatures in the morning will be relatively close to where they were for Monday morning, with the lower 50s in Grand Junction and the mid to lower 40s for Delta, Montrose, and Cortez. Our Tuesday will bring sunny skies across the state as high pressure looms. Temperatures will continue rising, but they level out for the following days, hanging in the mid-80s for Grand Junction and Delta and, for Montrose and Cortez, the lower 80s.

Cooler temperatures returning:

It might be several days before we see the temperatures fall again, but they will be occurring by the start of the weekend, with a few locations experiencing them as early as Friday. By the end of the workweek, Montrose and Cortez will return to the upper 70s, whereas Grand Junction and Delta will see the return of the 70s by the start of the weekend. Some cloud cover will be present, leading to partly cloudy skies. A windy event could occur, but that depends on the placement of a low-pressure system off to the west.

