‘This is sort of a tearjerker’: Nearly 50 war veterans honored with recreated homecoming

Honor Flight’s Top of Virginia chapter said that the homecoming for these veterans’ is 50 years overdue.
By Cora Dickey and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:22 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) - Nearly 50 veterans have received the homecoming they deserved in Virginia.

Honor Flight of Top Virginia took the participating veterans in the Shenandoah Valley to view the memorial walls in Washington, D.C., for the wars they fought in, joined by guides from the organization.

The homecoming consisted of an escort into the Rockingham County Fairgrounds followed by a Mission BBQ dinner with desserts from Daughters of the American Revolution’s Massanutten Chapter, and music by the Just Jazzin’ Band.

Retired Sergeant Gary Allman said he appreciated the kindness he received. He saw a major difference in reception compared to his homecoming flight from the Vietnam War, which he remembers vividly.

“Protesters, they weren’t too welcome like everybody was today,” he said. “They called us killers and they tried to spit on us and they threw bricks and rocks at us.”

Members of the James Madison University Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) came to show the veterans their support. Many of them said that coming to the event further influenced their military decisions.

“I’m in the Army, I’m actually enlisted and in ROTC, so I definitely want to serve duty. I’m trying to go to dental school, so I serve active duty as a dentist,” Cadet Lynnea Gedney said.

Cheers were heard for all of the veterans, including one of the few military veterans from World War II.

“I saw it before, but this time was different with a lot of people there that I know, but this sort of a tearjerker,” Allman said.

No matter what the connection is, people still feel it’s important to thank veterans for the sacrifices they made.

“I definitely think that we should thank anyone who served in the military because they dedicated their time and their life to our country, and I respect that,” Gedney said.

Allman served in the 4th Infantry Division for two years in the Vietnam War. He said he extended service so he could get out early but has the spirit to serve today.

“I feel like sometimes I need to go back. Now you know that’s just my feelings because there’s things going on I really don’t approve of,” Allman said.

Honor Flight’s Top of Virginia chapter said that the homecoming for these veterans’ is 50 years overdue.

Copyright 2023 WHSV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Lauren Boebert seen getting escorted through the lobby of the Buell Theater
Group calls for ethics investigation into Rep. Boebert for “lewd behavior in public”
Fire near Utah-Colorado border ignited Thursday
Fire near Utah-Colorado border ignited Thursday
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with traumatic injury rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon, officials say
Melvin Emde was arrested after Sheriff Greg Champagne says he faked his own drowning to evade...
Missing kayaker found alive after faking his own death to avoid child rape charges, sheriff says
Enochs Lake will be up for sale in October
Enochs Lake will be up for sale in October

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump stands on stage before speaking at a Concerned Women for...
Trump argues First Amendment protects him from ‘insurrection’ cases aimed at keeping him off ballot
Rainn Wilson stars as Dwight Schrute in "The Office." A new report says a reboot of the show...
A reboot of ‘The Office’ is in the works, report says
This is a locator map for Syria with its capital, Damascus.
US military captures key Islamic State militant during helicopter raid in Syria
Burned cars are shown upon entering Kaniau Road, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii....
Some Lahaina residents allowed to return to deadly wildfire burn zone