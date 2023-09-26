Colorado assistance housing program sees uptick in people seeking help

(KKCO)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:28 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Housing Connects, a housing helpline, is hearing from more residents in need of housing assistance than ever before in the housing helpline’s 17-year history. It’s becoming a challenge for families to keep a roof over their heads. “I’m worried that over the next few months, things are going to get even worse,” said Patrick Noonan, director of Colorado Housing Connects.

Noonan knows families are struggling as rent and inflation continue to climb. “With student loan repayments resuming and other economic pressures on households struggling to make ends meet, I feel that it’s going to only make it more challenging in Colorado for people to keep up.”

Over 8,000 inquiries were submitted to the helpline in August. It’s a 60% increase compared to August 2022 when the housing helpline received more than 5,000 inquiries. “Some people need advice on how to better make ends meet, while others are looking for more sustainable long-term resolutions to what their challenges could be,” said Noonan.

According to Colorado Housing Connects, the recent numbers surpass those that the helpline received during the height of the Great Recession when foreclosures reached an all-time high in Colorado with over 4,000 calls. “So whatever the need might be, we’re working with the folks we hear from, to coordinate and advise them on how to proceed and keep a roof over their head at the end of the day,” said Noonan.

