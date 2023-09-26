Man walks into St. Mary’s ER with stab wound, one person charged

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A man with a stab wound was treated Thursday at St. Mary’s last week, and now police are sharing more details.

The stabbing victim left his car in the fire lane at the emergency room as he sought treatment around 3:30 pm, according to police. The Grand Junction Police Department said that it already had officers at the hospital when they were told a man was in the emergency room with a stab wound.

The GJPD said that the violence was preceded by an argument with another person. Courtney Pacheco, a 41-year-old woman, is accused of stabbing the victim after an argument escalated from a verbal fight to a physical one. Pacheco is accused of striking him with a knife, inflicting minor injuries.

Pacheco was jailed following the incident. She is charged with first degree assault and domestic violence.

According to the county’s inmate roster, Pacheco has since been released from the Mesa County Jail, likely on bond.

