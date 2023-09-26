Wildfire danger increasing starting Thursday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Fire danger is increasing with moderate to severe drought in place across Western Colorado. Wind later this week will increase the risk for wildfires to ignite and spread rapidly.

Increasing Wildfire Risk

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Thursday afternoon and evening, effective from noon until 8 PM. The Fire Weather Watch will likely be upgraded to a Red Flag Warning, which means weather conditions are favorable for wildfires to ignite and spread out of control rapidly. The weather elements in place include low humidity - less than 15% - dry ground and vegetation, and an increasingly gusty wind.

The elevated wildfire risk may persist through Friday.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. We’ll cool from low-to-mid 80s at 6 PM to middle 70s at 8 PM, then to middle 60s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures will be near 53 degrees around Grand Junction, 48 degrees around Montrose, 50 degrees around Delta, and 42 degrees around Cortez. We’ll warm from low-to-mid 50s at 7 AM to mid-to-upper 70s at noon, then to low-to-mid 80s at 4 PM. High temperatures will be near 86 degrees around Grand Junction, 82 degrees around Montrose, 86 degrees around Delta, and 82 degrees around Cortez.

Little, If Any, Rain Through Next Week

There is no real promise for rain in the next seven days. There’s a small chance for a stray shower or two on Sunday, but that’s far from a guarantee. A storm system that tracks over Colorado early next week will draw in a lot of dry air as it moves over us. That will keep us mainly dry as rain from this storm system passes north of us over Wyoming and Montana.

