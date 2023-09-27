Boyfriend arrested in case of mother of 5 missing for 8 years

Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown, Kentucky.
Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown, Kentucky.(Nelson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Natalia Martinez and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:06 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Crystal Rogers ex-boyfriend has been arrested in connection to her death more than eight years after the Kentucky woman went missing.

Brooks Houck was taken into custody Wednesday morning, according to the FBI. The arrests come after recent searches at Houck’s properties, including his home, with the help of the FBI.

They have not announced what charges he is facing, WKYT reported.

On Sept. 7, 32-year-old Joseph Lawson was also arrested in connection to her disappearance. He is facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Rogers’ mother reported her missing in July 2015. The Bardstown, Kentucky, woman was never found, and she is presumed dead.

Houck was later named as a suspect in her killing but had never been charged with the crime. Roger’s family has maintained their suspicion of Houck since her disappearance.

The FBI said her car was found with a flat tire in Bardstown the day she was reported missing, and her keys, phone and purse were still inside it. The mother of five Rogers was not known to go anywhere without her children, the bureau said in its missing person news release.

Rogers’ father, Tommy Ballard was shot and killed in 2016 while hunting in a field. Authorities have not found his killer.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Lauren Boebert seen getting escorted through the lobby of the Buell Theater
Group calls for ethics investigation into Rep. Boebert for “lewd behavior in public”
Fire near Utah-Colorado border ignited Thursday
Fire near Utah-Colorado border ignited Thursday
Man walks into St. Mary’s ER with stab wound, one person charged
Man walks into St. Mary’s ER with stab wound, one person charged
Enochs Lake will be up for sale in October
Enochs Lake will be up for sale in October
Deputies say a 9-month-old girl was killed in Arizona over the weekend after she was thrown...
Infant not in car seat dies in crash after being thrown from vehicle, deputies say

Latest News

Police say members of the group smashed windows and stole shoes from a Foot Locker. They also...
Mobs of masked teens ransacked Philadelphia stores. Police say 15 to 20 have been arrested
FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates,...
US soldier who crossed into North Korea 2 months ago is in American custody, US officials say
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Keylime!
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Keylime!
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.
Colin Kaepernick writes letter asking Jets to sign him