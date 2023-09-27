Free Covid tests now available

FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York,...
FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York, April 5, 2023. The Biden administration has announced that it is providing $600 million in funding to produce new at-home COVID-19 tests and is restarting a website allowing Americans to again order up to four free tests per household.(Patrick Sison | AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:03 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As Covid numbers continue to rise, the Federal Government announcing free Covid tests. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, weekly admissions for Covid are now triple what they were two months ago. It’s a stern warning that Covid is here to stay and isn’t going away. Plus, according to Mesa County Public Health, one of the best ways to protect you and your family is early protection.

The tests will come in a pack of 4 that will be shipped directly to your household. Those tests have an expiration date for later this year, but officials say to always check to see if those dates get extended to last past their original expiration. Julie Hartshorn, Covid-19 Outreach & Educator for Mesa County Public Health, says, “It’s important to test to know if you have Covid so you can decrease the risk of spreading that disease to others.”

As for what to do if you test positive for Covid at home, Hartshorn says, “You should isolate away from others for 5 full days, wear a mask around your household members, and then you could return to work if you’re feeling better after those 5 full days, but you should continue to wear a mask for 10 full days.”

Additionally, Mesa County Public Health is not giving away free tests like they initially did. If you would like to order you own box of tests you can visit this link. If you would like to call to place your order, you can call 1-800-232-0233.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Lauren Boebert seen getting escorted through the lobby of the Buell Theater
Group calls for ethics investigation into Rep. Boebert for “lewd behavior in public”
Fire near Utah-Colorado border ignited Thursday
Fire near Utah-Colorado border ignited Thursday
Melvin Emde was arrested after Sheriff Greg Champagne says he faked his own drowning to evade...
Missing kayaker found alive after faking his own death to avoid child rape charges, sheriff says
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with traumatic injury rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon, officials say
Enochs Lake will be up for sale in October
Enochs Lake will be up for sale in October

Latest News

colorado housing clip 09/26
colorado housing clip 09/26
Man walks into St. Mary’s ER with stab wound, one person charged
Man walks into St. Mary’s ER with stab wound, one person charged
Trump argues First Amendment protects him from ‘insurrection’ cases aimed at keeping him off...
Trump argues First Amendment protects him from ‘insurrection’ cases aimed at keeping him off ballot
Mysterious case of Michelle Vanek: 18 years after she vanished on a 14er, a clue to her...
Mysterious case of Michelle Vanek: 18 years after she vanished on a 14er, a clue to her disappearance is found