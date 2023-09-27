Free Covid tests now available

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As Covid numbers continue to rise, the Federal Government announcing free Covid tests. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, weekly admissions for Covid are now triple what they were two months ago. It’s a stern warning that Covid is here to stay and isn’t going away. Plus, according to Mesa County Public Health, one of the best ways to protect you and your family is early protection.

The tests will come in a pack of 4 that will be shipped directly to your household. Those tests have an expiration date for later this year, but officials say to always check to see if those dates get extended to last past their original expiration. Julie Hartshorn, Covid-19 Outreach & Educator for Mesa County Public Health, says, “It’s important to test to know if you have Covid so you can decrease the risk of spreading that disease to others.”

As for what to do if you test positive for Covid at home, Hartshorn says, “You should isolate away from others for 5 full days, wear a mask around your household members, and then you could return to work if you’re feeling better after those 5 full days, but you should continue to wear a mask for 10 full days.”

Additionally, Mesa County Public Health is not giving away free tests like they initially did. If you would like to order you own box of tests you can visit this link. If you would like to call to place your order, you can call 1-800-232-0233.

