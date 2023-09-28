690 words added to the dictionary

NO SOUND: Here are the definitions for some of the words that made it into the dictionary. (Credit: Merriam-Webster via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:22 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The English language is “bussin’” and that is why new words are being created, according to Merriam-Webster.

Merriam-Webster released its list of words that made it into the dictionary this year.

There were 690 words, acronyms and definitions added to the dictionary, and yes, bussin’ is one of them.

The slang word is an adjective meaning extremely good or excellent.

Among the new words on the list are chef’s kiss, ‘grammable, generative AI, thirst trap, forever chemical and girlboss.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Lauren Boebert seen getting escorted through the lobby of the Buell Theater
Group calls for ethics investigation into Rep. Boebert for “lewd behavior in public”
Man walks into St. Mary’s ER with stab wound, one person charged
Man walks into St. Mary’s ER with stab wound, one person charged
Fire near Utah-Colorado border ignited Thursday
Fire near Utah-Colorado border ignited Thursday
Photos of Suzanne Morphew, 49, provided by the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.
Remains of missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew found after three years
Enochs Lake will be up for sale in October
Enochs Lake will be up for sale in October

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks an event in Largo, Md., Sept. 14, 2023. Biden, on Thursday,...
Biden making defending democracy a touchstone in his reelection campaign — and a rejoinder to Trump
FILE: Finding affordable child care remains a big issue for many American families but the...
More than 70K child care programs set to close, report says
FILE - Actor Michael Gambon attends the premiere of "Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince,"...
Michael Gambon, actor who played Prof. Dumbledore in 6 ‘Harry Potter’ movies, dies at age 82
An oil and gas refinery rises in the background not far from where the U.S. Army Corps of...
Biden to send disaster assistance to Louisiana, as salt water threatens the state’s drinking water