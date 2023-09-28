Five local men arrested for possession of child pornography

Mesa County Sheriffs Office
Mesa County Sheriffs Office(Natasha Lynn)
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:28 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Colorado Bureau of Investigations ended a month-long investigation into 5 men for possession of sexually abusive and exploitative material.

- Michael Forstner, 62, of Grand Junction, arrested for 6 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child – Possession of Sexually Exploitative Material F5. Plus, 6 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child – Possession of Sexually Exploitative Material – Extraordinary Risk Crime F4.

-Michael Jason, 42, of Fruita, 3 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child– Possession of Sexual Exploitive Material F4. Plus, 3 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child under the age of 12– Possession of Sexually Exploitive Material Extraordinary Risk F5.

-Dustin McClain, 44, of Grand Junction, 3 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child – Possession of Sexually Exploitative Material F5. Plus, 4 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a child under the age of 12 – Possession of Sexually Exploitative Material F5.

-Jason McNally, 21, of Clifton, 2 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child- Possession of Sexually Exploitative Material F5. Plus, 1count of Sexual Exploitation of a Child under the age of 12- Possession of Sexually Exploitative Material F5. Plus, 1 count of Sexual Exploitation of a Child under the age of 12 - Possession of Sexually Exploitative Material F5

-Syril Palmer, 18, of Clifton, 1 count Sexual Exploitation of a Child– Possession of Sexual Exploitive Material F5. Plus, 1 count Sexual Exploitation of a Child– Possession of Sexual Exploitive Material F4.

Investigators found more than 4,000 sexually explicit images of children on various devices. On September 21, the suspects were transported and booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility.

