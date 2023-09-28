A local business in the global market

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If you take a trip down the winding main street in Grand Junction’s downtown, you’ll find a store hidden behind an old oak tree.

“This is a hidden gem in our community,” said Kanani Posey, a customer. A local favorite with a passion for the outdoors.

You might have heard of the name before. “It’s named after the shape-changing god of mischief,” said Seth Anderson, Loki owner. The pun is much more than just a word play, and that’s what the product is all about.

“I love their jackets and how they have everything, so I don’t have to forget anything,” said Alexzandra Gonzalez, a customer.

Loki was started as a home business in the ‘90s by the Anderson brothers. “We just home-sewed and taught ourselves how to design,” said Anderson. “I think working outside of the box and outside of the normal parameters of business works for us.”

The story of the humbling beginnings starts with a 14-tenner right here in western Colorado and a dream that would change the clothing world forever. First, there was a patent to produce gear that would change with the weather for mountains and everyday adventures. Loki specializes in patented products. It started with convertible hand and face warmth, then backpack-able pockets, and now all-in-one convertible accessories.

“It turns me into a ninja,” said Posey. So all the functionality while maintaining it “low-key.” It’s a specialty that keeps people coming back. “I’ve been coming here for... oh, I’m going to age myself, let’s say over 10 years.”

The world also caught on to what these brothers are doing. “It’s really cool,” said Anderson. “When people travel from Alaska to Europe, people see other people wearing Loki, and it’s a connection to Grand Junction. It’s a connection to Colorado.”

With Loki being part of the global marketplace, you would think they would want to branch out and open more spots just like this one. “We want to stay here and just stay unique to what we are good at with being low-key,” said Anderson.

