Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Keylime!

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet Keylime, a sweet kitty that was rescued from under a house. She recently gave birth to six kittens, that are also awaiting their forever home. Not much is known about Keylime’s past, so it unknown how she would do with other cats and dogs, but she is a pretty relaxed cat, so it is assumed she would do well in a calm environment.

