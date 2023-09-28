Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Keylime!
Keylime is a young cat that was recently rescued from under a house and is now in search of her forever home
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:23 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet Keylime, a sweet kitty that was rescued from under a house. She recently gave birth to six kittens, that are also awaiting their forever home. Not much is known about Keylime’s past, so it unknown how she would do with other cats and dogs, but she is a pretty relaxed cat, so it is assumed she would do well in a calm environment.
Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.