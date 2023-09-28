Wildfire risk persists through Saturday, then we turn cooler

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Wildfire risk is elevated due to gusty winds, low humidity, and dry vegetation. The wildfire risk will diminish next week with the invasion of cooler, more humid air.

High Wildfire Risk: Red Flag Warning Friday

A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 8 PM this evening and from noon until 8 PM Friday. A Red Flag Warning means weather is favorable for wildfires to start and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is dangerous due to dry ground, gusty winds, and low humidity. Any plans for burning should be postponed until weather is more favorable for containing the fires.

High Wildfire Risk: Fire Weather Watch Saturday

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from noon until 8 PM Sunday. A Fire Weather Watch often precedes a Red Flag Warning, and this watch will likely be upgraded to a Red Flag Warning for Saturday afternoon and evening.

Strongest Wind This Weekend

The strongest wind - with gusts to 30-35 mph - is likely on both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday will turn cooler. That cooling will increase the humidity. That will help to reduce the wildfire risk, but it won’t necessarily end the wildfire risk. Calmer winds will prevail starting Monday.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear and gusty. A Red Flag Warning continues until 8 PM for high wildfire danger. Sunset is at 7:03 PM. We’ll cool from middle 80s at 6 PM to middle 70s at 8 PM, then to middle 60s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures will be near 53 degrees around Grand Junction, 48 degrees around Montrose, 50 degrees around Delta, and 41 degrees around Cortez. Friday will be mostly sunny and gusty. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from noon until 8 PM for high wildfire danger. Sunrise is at 7:07 AM. High temperatures will be near 86 degrees around Grand Junction, 82 degrees around Montrose, 85 degrees around Delta, and 81 degrees around Cortez.

Turning Cooler Next Week

A shift - but still gusty - wind on Sunday will carry cooler air into Western Colorado. The cool air flow will really open up early next week. High temperatures around Grand Junction will drop noticeable - from middle 80s on Friday and Saturday to upper 70s on Sunday, then to middle and upper 60s next Monday through Wednesday. Mornings will cool from 50s through the weekend to lower 40s early next week. Areas outside of the Grand Valley can be 5-10 degrees cooler, especially around Montrose and Cortez. This means the first frost of the season could be on the way next week, especially for the Four Corners.

