Grand Junction icon given greenlight for historic designation

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction icon, a symbol of the rich Basque culture in Mesa County, Plaza Urrutia was given the green light from the History Colorado Board of Directors to become an historical property.

The board, approved the application on Wednesday, which means Plaza Urrutia isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

The handball court has stood at Canyon View Parks since 1978. It was built in the barnyard of Basque rancher and businessman Jean Urruty. The court became a central gathering place for many Basque transplants that came to call the Grand Valley home. One of those ranchers was Mona Dyer’s father, Jean Pierre Doyhenard who came to the valley as a 19-year-old sheep farmer. Dyer, said she was tickled when she found out the application was accepted.

“This is a wonderful day to have that handball court preserved on into perpetuity,” said Dyer. “It’s just about the Basque culture. There is something about the Basque culture that will draw you in.”

However, there was a time, when it seemed Plaza Urrutia would be no more. At one point, Grand Junction City had plans to demolish the court to build an additional 138 parking spaces for Canyon View Park.

“That just absolutely broke out hearts,” said Dyer. “We just couldn’t let that happen.”

Dyer said her mother was a staunch advocate for preserving Plaza Urrutia. She and many others went to the Grand Junction City council, pleading to keep the court around.

Ealier this year when the Grand Junction City council voted to push to have the court registered a historical place, Dyer herself, helped pen the letters for the application process.

“Having one little corner, one little place that is important to them,” said Dyer. “It’s a place where we would celebrate births, and weddings, and even the sad times of funerals.”

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.