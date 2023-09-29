Montrose Football runs away with win versus Central Warriors

Montrose Football runs away with win versus Central Warriors
Montrose Football runs away with win versus Central Warriors(KKCO/KJCT)
By Garrett Brown
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:26 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Montrose Red Hawks came into their game against the Central Warriors, climbing up the state rankings. They showed exactly why they are considered amongst the state’s top tier in a stellar 43-7 win.

Central tried to throw a sucker punch with an onside kick on the opening kickoff from Junior Kicker River Westcott, but the Red Hawks were able to recover around the 50-yard line.

Red Hawks put the first points on the board on a breakaway run from Junior Aiden Grijalva for a touchdown, then Montrose stuck with the ground attack, running a two-point conversion in with Senior Austin Zimmer.

Montrose continued to flex their rushing prowess in the first half, with big runs by Senior Running Back Blake Griffin who had a nose for the endzone throughout the game.

In the 4th quarter, the Warriors got their first points of the game in the fourth with the Red Hawks well ahead at 43-0 on a rush by Jordyn Pollard to get on the board.

Up next, both teams begin league play on the road. Montrose will take on the Falcon Falcons. Central will have a small wait to get back on the gridiron after the Thursday game against Montrose, they will head to the front range to take on the Loveland Red Wolves for a Saturday morning game.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Lauren Boebert seen getting escorted through the lobby of the Buell Theater
Group calls for ethics investigation into Rep. Boebert for “lewd behavior in public”
Man walks into St. Mary’s ER with stab wound, one person charged
Man walks into St. Mary’s ER with stab wound, one person charged
Photos of Suzanne Morphew, 49, provided by the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.
Remains of missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew found after three years
Fire near Utah-Colorado border ignited Thursday
Fire near Utah-Colorado border ignited Thursday
Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis
Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis ditches Lauren Boebert

Latest News

Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter (12) is dragged down after a short gain by Colorado State...
Travis Hunter, Colorado State safety whose hit landed him in hospital, make peace by going bowling
Plaza Urrutia stands high over Canyon View Park
Grand Junction icon given greenlight for historic designation
Each tennis court at Lincoln Park will be repurposed into four pickleball courts
Lincoln Park tennis courts give way to pickleball
Loki
A local business in the global market