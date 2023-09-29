National Parks will stay open on Colorado’s dime if government shuts down, says Polis

COLORADO, USA (KKCO) - A government shutdown is a likely possibility on the horizon for the US, but Colorado’s national parks will remain open and funded during the shutdown thanks to an executive order from Governor Jared Polis.

The governor issued an executive order Thursday to the Colorado Department of Natural Resources to figure out a way to fund the parks through the shutdown in order to protect Colorado’s four national parks.

“Our state is proud to be home to world-class outdoors, including four national parks, that play a key role in our economy and way of life. Coloradans and millions of visitors every year — many of whom are looking forward to seeing the beautiful Fall colors — hike through trail systems and see the iconic natural wonders in our parks. Colorado’s beautiful national parks belong to the American people and help support our local communities and economy,” said Governor Polis. “I urge the federal government to reach an agreement, and I am hopeful they will do so to avoid a shutdown,” he continued.

Colorado isn’t the only four-corners state planning to shoulder the burden of funding its national parks alone. Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs and Utah Governor Spencer Cox both took similar actions in their own states to keep iconic and sensitive natural environments like the Grand Canyon open and protected during the shutdown.

Utah’s iconic big five— Zion, Bryce Canyon, Capitol Reef, Arches, and Canyonlands National Parks— will remain open during the shutdown, according to Governor Cox.

Colorado’s federal land outside of the national park system will also be protected by the order.

