Friday Night Blitz Week Six
Editor’s Note: This Article will be updated as score changes are reported.
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:31 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - League play is beginning in Colorado High School Football, with teams looking to pick up big wins that could potentially vault them to the playoffs.
Scoring Updates can be found below and tune in to the Friday Night Blitz for highlights and recap after The 10.
Montrose Red Hawks 43, Central Warriors 7, - Final
Grand Junction Tigers 12, Standley Lake Gators 14 - Final
Rifle Bears 7, Moffat County Bulldogs 6, - 1st Quarter
Grand Valley Cardinals 0, Basalt Longhorns 0, - 1st Quarter
Palisade Bulldogs 0, Evergreen Cougars 0, - 8pm
Delta Panthers 7, Pagosa Springs Pirates 0, - 1st Quarter
Fruita Wildcats 13, Heritage Eagles 3, - 1st Quarter
Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.