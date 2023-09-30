Red flag warning and no burn advisory extend to Friday

By Kyrsten McBrayer
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:05 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Due to dangerous fire weather conditions. Thursday’s red flag warning was extended to Friday. County and city officials tell us in these conditions, extinguishing a fire could be near impossible.

As the days get shorter and Fall approaches, our terrain reflects those changes. The Communication Specialist with the Grand Junction Fire Department, Dirk Clingman, tells us this is the time when vegetation starts drying out. When your yard houses dead sticks, bushes, and leaves it’s easy kindling for a fire. Right now temperatures are up and humidity is sitting at 15%. KKCO Chief Meteorologist Stephen Bowers says the Western Slope is facing a moderate to severe drought right now.

The GJFD wants you to remember everyday actions could start a blaze. Hot chains dragging on the road could spark, your barbeque grill could create open flames if not properly cleaned. Clingman advises all to not use outdoor fire pits. Cigarettes need to be thoroughly put out. Any outdoor welding or use of hot machinery is discouraged.

Mesa County Public Health released this statement to us on Friday:

“In light of critical fire safety concerns, we want to inform the community of a No Burn Advisory.

This Burn Advisory has been issued due to the combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures. These factors can contribute to extreme fire behavior, causing easy fire ignition and rapid fire spread.

For everyone’s safety, we ask that you do not burn, including any type of agricultural burn. We encourage people to instead find alternative approaches to burning such as composting leaves and grass, renting or borrowing a wood chipper, or utilizing the services available at the Mesa County Organics Materials Facility.”

