Gusty wind keeps wildfire threat high, even with a few showers

Higher humidity has helped to reduce the wildfire threat, but the wind is keeping it from...
Higher humidity has helped to reduce the wildfire threat, but the wind is keeping it from diminishing completely through Monday.
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:59 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We told you late last week that fire danger will begin diminishing on Sunday with increasing humidity, but we also told you the fire danger would not completely go away.

Fire Threat Lingers

New fires started between Saturday night and Sunday. The gusty winds have been a big driver of the wildfire threat despite the increasing humidity. Even without Red Flag Warnings, weather conditions are not safe for outdoor burning.

Gusty Through Monday

Wind has been gusting to 30-40 mph on Sunday afternoon. A Wind Advisory is in effect for areas south and southwest of Highway 50 until 7 PM. The wind will diminish from 7 PM through 10 PM, but it will be back on Monday. Wind gusts of 30-40 mph are possible through the early evening.

Showers Possible Monday

The storm system that has brought the wind will bring a chance for rain on Monday. Spotty-to-scattered showers will mostly be over the higher terrain. A few of the showers can track over the valleys, but showers will be few for us in the valleys. More of us will stay dry than get rain.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy and gusty. We’ll cool from lower 70s at 6 PM to upper 60s at 8 PM, then to lower 60s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be near 52 degrees around Grand Junction, 51 degrees around Montrose, 50 degrees around Delta, 47 degrees around Cortez. Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers. High temperatures will be near 70 degrees around Grand Junction, 70 degrees around Montrose, 71 degrees around Delta, and 68 degrees around Cortez.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of Suzanne Morphew, 49, provided by the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.
Remains of missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew found after three years
Man walks into St. Mary’s ER with stab wound, one person charged
Man walks into St. Mary’s ER with stab wound, one person charged
Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis
Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis ditches Lauren Boebert
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
Mysterious case of Michelle Vanek: 18 years after she vanished on a 14er, a clue to her...
Mysterious case of Michelle Vanek: 18 years after she vanished on a 14er, a clue to her disappearance is found

Latest News

KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather
Windy conditions persist for Sunday before temperatures take a hit
Wildfire risk will stay high for the first half of a windy weekend. Increasing humidity on...
First Alert Weather -- Forecast for Friday 9.29.23
Wildfire risk will stay high for the first half of a windy weekend. Increasing humidity on...
Wildfire danger stays up for Saturday, starts to ease Sunday
KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather Day for Friday
Fire danger continues before temperatures stay below average