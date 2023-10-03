Colorado’s representatives split on stopgap spending bill

Congress passed a stopgap funding bill Thursday to avoid a government shutdown at midnight.
By Adam Woodbrey
Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado’s elected leaders split on the stopgap spending bill to keep the government open, with the majority voting against the bill.

The bill keeps the U.S. government funded and running until Nov. 17, 2023.

Republican representatives, Lauren Boebert, Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn, along with Democrats Yadira Caraveo, Jason Crow and Diana DeGette all voted against the bill.

Just two of the state’s eight House representatives voted in favor, Democrats Joe Neguse and Brittany Pettersen.

Once the bill passed through the house and onto the U.S. Senate, both of Colorado’s senators, Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper voted in favor of the bill.

