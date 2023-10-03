Frost possible in Four Corners as the Western Slope turns colder

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colder air will invade Colorado tonight. The first frost of the season is likely around the Four Corners, including Cortez, while the rest of us will be just out of frost levels.

Cold Enough for Frosty Areas

For most of the Western Slope, high temperatures will drop to 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday while low temperatures drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s. The coldest area will be the Four Corners where a frost is likely and a light freeze is possible Tuesday morning and again Wednesday morning. If you’re around Cortez, any outdoor plants you have that are sensitive to the cold should be moved indoors or protected to prevent damage from the cold.

Warming Begins Thursday

Thursday morning will still be cold, but the afternoon will begin warming. That warming will bring mid-to-upper 70s back to Grand Junction and the Grand Valley with upper 60s and lower 70s elsewhere. We’ll warm back to above-normal levels, then we’re favored for above-normal temperatures for both our 6-10 day and 8-14 day extended periods.

Our Next 24 Hours

Any lingering rain will end this evening, and we’ll be partly to mostly cloudy otherwise. We’ll cool from upper 60s at 6 PM to upper 50s by 8 PM, then to middle 50s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be near 44 degrees around Grand Junction, 40 degrees around Montrose, 42 degrees around Delta, and 33 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and noticeably cooler. High temperatures will be near 65 degrees around Grand Junction, 62 degrees around Montrose, 67 degrees around Delta, and 63 degrees around Cortez.

